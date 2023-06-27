Watch Now
Arizona leaders to attend San Luis Land Port of Entry groundbreaking ceremony

Governor Katie Hobbs and Senator Mark Kelly will join other state leaders in attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the San Luis Land Port of Entry expansion project.
San Luis | Land Port of Entry
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 10:00:04-04

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion project at the San Luis Land Port of Entry on Tuesday, June 27.

Governor Katie Hobbs and Senator Mark Kelly will be among those in attendance.

According to a press release, this project marks the start of the first major land port construction project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The project also received funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The modernized port will allow for more jobs and innovation in addition to enhancing national security.

Upgrades coming to the San Luis Land Port of Entry will also allow for more effective and efficient processing. The project includes a 100% increase in vehicle inspection capacity — from 8 to 16 lanes — and a 40% increase in pedestrian inspection booths, from 10 to 14.

