Arizona leaders meeting at border Monday to call for more funding from Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, and Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway are scheduled to lead a press conference at the border in Nogales on Monday, March 18th.

The meeting comes after Congress recently failed to pass a bipartisan border deal that would provide additional funding to secure the southern border.

Gallego and Mayes are calling on Congress to allocate more money to combat the flow of fentanyl, change how asylum claims are handled, and increase border security. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin, last week agents apprehended 10,500 migrants. That's 1,700 less people than the week before, when agents apprehended 12,200 migrants.