Apprehensions of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, by the numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Data from Customs and Border Protection show migrant encounters with CBP officers are up 167% in the Tucson Sector compared to this time last year, and more than 600% in Yuma.

As of April 2021, CBP is reporting they encounter more than 20,000 peopl in the Tucson sector of the U.S.-Mexico Border. That's compared to 2,600 at this time last year.

In March 2020, there were only 576 encounters in the Yuma Sector. One year later, there were more than 11,000 -- a 1,963% increase, according to CBP.

Take a full look at the data below, as assembled by CBP:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) spoke of the migrant crisis at the border Tuesday after touring a CBP facility and migrant charity in Tucson. They called for bipartisan solutions to the increasing number of migrant encounters at the border.