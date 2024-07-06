A look at the border one month since asylum executive order was signed

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — In June sweeping changes were brought to U.S. border policy.

President Biden’s order limiting asylum to those who cross unlawfully has led to a drop in apprehensions across the southern border.

In the Tucson Sector apprehensions have dropped by over 60%.

The biggest visible change at the border since the order was signed is an increased number of deportation buses dropping off migrants at the Nogales Port of Entry.

The migrants are walked to Mexico by border patrol agents and CBP officers. Those deported have included many families and children.

https://twitter.com/AdamKleppAZ/status/1801319607619490278/video/1

Some we spoke to say they had not been given a chance to make their case for asylum, which is supposed to be granted under current laws.

“We asked for the asylum permit. But we were told we were denied. No interview, nothing," a migrant mother Corina said.

Volunteers were handing out supplies to the deportees, saying the new policy is hurting people with real asylum claims.

Adam Klepp A helping hand.

“It’s heartbreaking to know, 400-600 people is being sent back. Once the quota is met, 2,500 a day, everyone else is just gone," Carolina Pena said.

But the Biden Administration is already touting the success of the order.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Tucsonthree weeks after it was signed.

Pushing back against those critical of the order, saying fear alone isn’t enough to get asylum.

“The fear that must be proven is fear of persecution due to one’s membership of a social group. It is not fear of generalized violence," Mayorkas said.

Adam Klepp

Even as apprehensions have dropped significantly, local numbers still show an average of around 500 people crossing a day.

The sector leads also the entire border this year in total apprehensions with over 400 thousand, both historically high.