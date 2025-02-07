African American Museum of Southern Arizona continues to teach history many "didn't know"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During Black History Month KGUN 9 is taking a look at organizations and people that have a positive impact on our community.

That includes the African American Museum of Southern Arizona. I first introduced the museum to you two years ago, as part of our KGUN 9 Giving Project.

Now the museum has grown into a focal point of Tucson's African American community. Executive Director Beverely Elliott is understandably proud of how far the museum has come in the short time since it first opened in 2023.

"We've gone from five exhibits without cases mind you, to 15 exhibits in two years' time," said Elliott.

KGUN 9 Exhibits on display inside the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, located in the Student Union Memorial Center on the University of Arizona Campus, 1303 E. University Blvd.

Started by Beverely Elliott and her husband, legendary Arizona basketball player Bob Elliott, the African American Museum of Southern Arizona is located inside the U of A Student Union. It's dedicated to sharing stories, images, and the history of the Black community.

"We are very proud of not just the museum, but the community for stepping up and bringing us information that we had no idea about. So, we're just really excited about the growth," Elliott said. "I have to tell you, we're continuing to grow."

The stories told here are quite remarkable—stories Elliott says need to be told.

"It's information that was lost, or people didn't talk about it and didn't know about," Elliott explained.

KGUN 9 Executive Director Beverely Elliott opened the African American Museum of Southern Arizona in 2023 with her husband Bob Elliott.

As you tour the museum, you're guaranteed to learn something you 'didn't know about.' And Elliot says they even have incorporated an interactive way for visitors to tell the museum when they learn something new:

"We now have a bell that we ring, when we take a tour around or people around, we have a little bell that we ring because we want to count how many people say I didn't know that."

Elliott taught me several new things on a quick tour of the newest exhibits, including an exhibit about a man named Esteban the Moor.

Beverely Elliott: "In the 1500s he was one of the first people of African descent to step foot into what we now call Tucson. Now we have Esteban Park, named in his honor."



Pat Parris: "I had no idea, I did not know that."



Beverely Elliott: "I should have had my bell with me."

While they hope to expand someday, the museum continues to change out the exhibits.

Coming soon will be a new exhibit about athletes in Southern Arizona. The first athletes they'll focus on are Joe and Fred Batiste. A football standout at Tucson High, Fred Batiste was the first African American to letter at the U of A.

"African American history is American history. That's a part of Southern Arizona. So, 'African American' needs to be a part of that."

The African American Museum of Southern Arizona is located in the Student Union Memorial Center on the University of Arizona Campus, 1303 E. University Blvd. It's open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.