The best deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale has begun and is running through Oct. 11.
Offering thousands of deals on everything from kitchen appliances and beauty products to garden equipment and electronics, the sale is a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping — or just pick up a few things for yourself.
You will need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale, but you can purchase one before placing your order. You’ll get 30 days free when you sign up. You will be charged $14.99 per month if you don’t cancel.
Take a look at just some of the best deals we found for Day One of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale.
Kitchen Deals
FZF Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
$199.99 (was $289.99) at Amazon
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Set of 5- $24.98 (was $29.99)
- PowerXL Air Fryer 7 QT Maxx – $82.49 (was $125.99)
- Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8-Blade Vegetable Chopper – $23.87 (was $29.97)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender – $299.95 (was $549.99)
- T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set – $63.29 (was $88.99)
Home Deals
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
- Homedics Total Recline Massage Cushion – $255.99 (was $319.99)
- Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Monitoring Camera – $79.96 (was $149)
- Airthings 2950 Wave Radon Detector with Humidity and Temperature Sensor – $119.99 (was $159.99)
- Dreo Tower Fan – $59.49 (was $69.99)
- Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean (Pack of 3) – $10.75 (was $16.95)
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree – $741.50 (was $1,359.99)
- SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System – $200 (was $399.99)
- Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All-in-One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner – $199.99 (was $336.14)
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop – $249.99 (was $329.99)
- Amazon Basics 28-Inch Hardside Spinner – $92.35 (was $132)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet – $39.99 (was $59.99)
Beauty Deals
Remington Shine Therapy Argan Oil and Keratin-Infused Hair Straightener
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask – $16.80 (was $24)
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow – $56 (was $80)
- Finishing Touch Silicone Face Cleanser – $8.83 (was $39.98)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser – $49.99 (was $99.99)
- Power Press Push-Up Board – $69 (was $89.95)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects – $29.99 (was $45.99)
- TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap – $21.97 (was $49.95)
- Original Peloton Bike – $1,095 (was $1,445)
Fashion Deals
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket
$89.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon
- Pure Enrichment PureSteam XL Standing Steamer with Garment Hanger – $69.99 (was $79.99)
- Anrabess Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $29.99 (was $60.99)
- Ekouaer Women’s Long Sleeve Satin Button-Down Loungewear PJs Set – $29.59 (was $36.99)
- New Balance Women’s Dynasoft Nitrel V5 Trail Running Shoe – $52.99 (was $74.99)
Lawn and Garden Deals
Husqvarna 128LD Gas String Trimmer
$194.79 (was $239.99) at Amazon
- Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool (3-pack) – $17.99 (was $24.99)
- Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent – $10.49 (was $13.99)
TV Deals
TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD – $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV – $339.99 (was $519.99)
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.