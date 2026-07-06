Help fill backpacks for students during annual Salvation Army Tucson, Fry's and KGUN 9 school supply drive

As the new school year approaches, Southern Arizonans have a chance to help local students head back to class prepared through the annual Back-to-School Backpack SOS (Support Our Students) School Supply Drive.

The Salvation Army Tucson, Fry's Food Stores and KGUN 9 are once again partnering to collect school supplies for children from families facing financial hardship. The community-wide drive runs July 6 through July 26, with donations accepted at participating Fry's Food Stores across Southern Arizona.

Quick Facts:

Who: You, Salvation Army, Fry's Food stores, KGUN 9

What: The Back-to-School Backpack SOS School Supply Drive

When: July 6th - July 26th

Where: Donate at any Fry's in Southern Arizona

Why: To give school supplies and backpacks ahead of the upcoming school year to local kids

Requested donations include new backpacks, notebooks, binders, folders, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, rulers and other classroom essentials. The Salvation Army Tucson will distribute the supplies to local children before the start of the school year.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to walk into the classroom feeling prepared and confident," said Major Andres Espinoza, Tucson City Coordinator for The Salvation Army. "For many families, the rising cost of school supplies creates an additional financial burden. Through this partnership with Fry's and KGUN 9, our community can help remove that obstacle and give local students the strong start they deserve."

Organizers say the annual campaign has helped thousands of Southern Arizona students over the years, making it easier for families to afford the supplies children need to succeed in the classroom. Fry's provides convenient donation locations for shoppers, while KGUN 9 helps raise awareness throughout the community.

Beyond providing school supplies, The Salvation Army says the drive helps ensure children can begin the school year with dignity and confidence, allowing them to focus on learning instead of worrying about whether they have the tools they need. Community members can also make financial contributions to support the program.