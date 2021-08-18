Tucson therapist weighs in on back to school anxiety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Life can get pretty tough and sometimes for kids they just need to hear this.

"They're not alone and that also, as adults, we have some stress and anxiety around what's happening in the world," said a licensed therapist from Manifest Joy Counseling Kimberly Ahmadi.

There's a lot going on especially the one place where children are now spending most of their time schools. "Not all information is going to resonate with a three-year-old the way it's going to be with a teenager," Ahmadi.

That's why Ahmadi says make sure to talk to your child at an age-appropriate level to help alleviate anxiety. "Maybe sitting down as a family and reviewing information from reputable websites the science of what's happening," said Ahmadi.

Like what's going on with masks now and the Delta Variant. "Learning how to navigate that information as well as family values is becoming more challenging," said Ahmadi.

But says if you take on the challenge together, it can make all the difference.

"Letting them know that their anxieties and stress it's real and we want to take it seriously and be there for them," Ahmadi said.

We want to dig a little deeper, research out of Harvard took a look at pandemic stressors and what else can be done to help kids cope with them. Less screen time, less news consumption and structured daily routine.