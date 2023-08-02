Sunnyside Unified School District returns to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer break has come to close and many Southern Arizona families are waking up to the first day of school. Douglas, San Fernando, Sierra Vista and Sunnyside Unified School District will hear that first bell ring Wednesday morning.

Sierra 2-8 School in the Sunnyside Unified School District welcomes just under 800 students for the 2023-2024 school year. Prinicpal Angelica Encinas, tells KGUN9 that she wants parents to know they are always encouraged to get involved and be a part of the campus.

"The door is always open here at Sierra for them to come and lend a hand or have a conversation with me about things they think that we can do better," said Encinas. "We always are striving to provide the best service for our students and families because that's really what it comes down to... that's why we're here.”

Sierra 2-8 School was able to hire 11 new teachers this year. They also recieved new upgrades over the summer like a new perimeter fence and remote access gates. SUSD added marquees to their schools with video screens in order to to communicate better with the community.

“This year we were able to hire 11 certified teachers, that is a huge deal. Last year a lot of those positions were filled by long term substitute teachers. This year we were able to hire and attract new certified teachers to our school and so that means so much," said Encinas.

The Tucson Police Department wants to remind people to allow for some extra time on the roads in the morning and afternoon as students begin to head back to school.