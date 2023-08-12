Sip n' Share back-to-school donation drive benefits Goodwill Youth Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Council Ward 2 is helping benefit the community through a donation drive which brings people together on a hot summer's day.
It hosted its usual lemonade stand Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7575 E. Speedway Blvd. However, this time, there was a twist to the festivities.
"Join us this Friday for a back-to-school donation drive to benefit the Goodwill Youth Center" shared City Councilman Paul Cunningham. "We’ll be stuffing our City of Tucson truck with school supplies and clothing..."
Suggested donation items included:
- Pencils
- Notebooks
- Highlighters
- Other school supplies
Councilman Cunningham also mentioned new or gently used clothing and school uniforms such as khakis, navy slacks and polo shirts are greatly appreciated.
Ward officials prompted donors with a fresh glass of lemonade as they eagerly looked forward to their city truck getting stuffed with donations.
