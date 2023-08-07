Catalina Foothills School District returns to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s another big back to school day! Ajo, Catalina Foothills, Marana, Sahuarita, and Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District all return to the classroom Monday morning.

Esperero Canyon Middle School in the Catalina Foothills School District welcomes back just over 500 students for the 2023-2024 school year. Students stopped by the campus the week before school to pick up their schedules, get their lockers and reunite with their friends after a long summer break.

During that time KGUN 9 sat down with longtime principal, Mary Setliff about the new school year and what she wants parents to know ahead of the first day.

“I want to say parents are our best partners— reach out parents! If you need anything from us no question is irrelevant. We want to be here for you," said Setliff.

During summer break, Esperero Canyon Middle School was under construction while they added and updated security cameras and gates around campus.

Setliff mentions that middle school is the first time many students get a taste of independence and responsibility. She hopes the transition is smooth for both students and families too.

“Students are the center of our world. We are absolutely laser focused on our students, their well being and their achievements," said Setliff.