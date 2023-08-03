Back to school for Tucson Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More students are headed back to the classroom Thursday morning. Altar Valley, Amphi, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Tucson Unified School Districts start the 2023-2024 school year.

Doolen Middle School in the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) will welcome nearly 600 students on the first day. Wilma, Wilbur, and the University of Arizona Athletics Team is set to give a big welcome back to students and families on campus.

This school year, all students at Doolen Middle School will be required to take classes from the AVID program, a tool to prepare these middle schoolers for higher education and the work force.

“We are a uniform school. We want students to treat school as a professional setting, and we want our staff to also see it as a professional setting. That's the key— it's never too soon to be preparing our students for college and career readiness," said Nathaly Santin, Principal at Doolen Middle School in TUSD.

Doolen Middle School is also an open registration school. That means if your student still needs a middle school to attend, Doolen will welcome any students on the first day and year round to register and be a part of their campus community.

“It’s more than just academic growth. It's also social and emotional growth too," said Santin. "We're looking for our kids to take personal accountability and have personal acceptance this year through strong tactic programs. We want our students to be excited to come to school every day.”

Doolen Middle School was also selected to be the next “Be Kind” school through Ben’s Bells, meaning a new mural will soon be painted at the school.