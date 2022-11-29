'Just Dance 2023 Edition' keeps the rhythm flowing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a few years of cookie-cutter releases, the "Just Dance" franchise has adapted to the times and changed things up.

Moving from a static model to more of an ongoing service effort, "Just Dance 2023 Edition" embraces multiplayer depth, adding online cooperative play and matchmaking.

Although the Xbox Series X version launched without a multiplayer component — an upcoming patch will add it to the mix — the PS5 and Switch releases come firing out of the gate with the full multiplayer experience. Free content updates promise to keep the track list changing with the times, and new missions and challenges will keep offering reasons to play regularly.

The initial tracklist included in the game includes 40 songs, featuring the likes of Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Billie Elish and Dua Lipa. You can add to the list considerably if you take part in the subscription-based "Just Dance+" streaming service, which allows access to 150 songs from previous games. The initial purchase comes with a free month of the plan, which costs $25 to extend for a year. The add-on is only worth it for hardcore players, for whom it's basically indispensable.

Personalized recommendations gear your song selection to those you've favored in previous sessions, and there's a robust progression system that allows you to unlock cosmetic items, badges and levels.

The art direction gets a boost. Animations continue the exaggerated style from previous editions, but include more lifelike gestures and moves.

As with previous "Just Dance" games, you play by downloading an app on a device and syncing it to the game. While the move-tracking is far from perfect, it's generally accurate and leans toward the forgiving side. That means you can find ways to cheat the system and rack up high scores with minimal movement.

Going that route, though, saps away much of the fun and rewarding nature of the gameplay. Dancing through a few playlists can make for a vigorous workout that goes by in a blink.

"Just Dance" is a game that can be a part of your daily routine or a trifle you'll dismiss after a few songs. For those who feel the game's unique rhythm, "Just Dance 23" is a refreshing injection of new steps to the dance card.

