Arizona lemon law myths debunked: What you need to know before buying a car

PHOENIX — If you're dealing with repeated car repairs after a new purchase or getting the runaround from a dealer, it may be time to lawyer up.

The Let ABC15 Know team receives dozens of emails from viewers who are frustrated with their vehicle repairs. But consumers have rights — and understanding Arizona's lemon laws before you buy could save you significant time and money.

One of the biggest misconceptions, according to attorney Shalev Amar of the Amar Law Group, is that owning a defective vehicle automatically means lemon law protections apply.

"They assume, because they have a lemon vehicle, meaning they have a defective vehicle, that therefore the Lemon Law applies," Amar said.

That's not necessarily how Arizona's Lemon Laws work.

"The Lemon Law typically applies to newer vehicles. And so the lemon law period in Arizona is two years or 24,000 miles," Amar said.

Amar has been helping Arizona consumers understand their rights. He said part of his mission is education.

"They're being taken advantage of, and so part of what I saw as my mission is to educate people on the law and their consumer rights," Amar said.

He said the law typically applies to the warranty of the vehicle.

"It basically sets parameters for when a vehicle is going to be considered defective, and therefore you should be able to get it reacquired," Amar said.

Amar said buyers often mistakenly think a manufacturer's warranty equals free repairs — but that's not always true.

"So, the repairs aren't free. A warranty is really an assurance of quality, meaning if something goes wrong with the vehicle, it should get fixed, and it should be repaired properly the first time," Amar said. "When you buy a brand-new vehicle, it's more expensive. Part of the higher cost of a brand-new vehicle is having a manufacturer's warranty."

And if a consumer experiences constant repair problems, that's when lemon law protections can kick in.

"The Lemon Law steps in when you're in the repair shop over and over again, or you're without your vehicle for way too long, because at a certain point, the law says, 'Look, enough is enough,'" Amar said.

Amar said that could mean several options for consumers: a full refund, a replacement vehicle, or sometimes a cash compensation compromise that allows the buyer to keep the vehicle.

But Amar said the consumer has to show the vehicle has a substantial defect, non-conformity, or condition.

Amar added, "So it can't be a cup holder. It can't just be a little trim piece. What's substantial, the transmission, engine, suspension, steering, if it's violently shaking, if it's dying on you, if the vehicle is not starting, those are obviously all substantial defects, conditions, or non-conformities."

Another common mistake Amar points to is that people purchase a vehicle without looking up its history to determine if it's a problematic vehicle.

Consumers can check for recalls and find vehicle information by visiting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

"If a vehicle is very problematic, if you just do a little bit of leg work before you buy it, you can find that out. There's also obviously Consumer Reports, there's Blue Book. Those are all resources, typically free, that should be consulted before you acquire a vehicle," Amar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

