Arizona DCS faces massive staff turnover, with only 15% staying five years

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Child Safety is struggling with a revolving door of employees, with only a small percentage working there for more than a few years, creating significant challenges for child protection services.

According to DCS's latest strategic plan, only 15% of employees stay with the department for five years or more. The agency has set a modest goal to increase that retention rate to just 20%.

"In many human service industries, retention is an issue," said DCS Director Kathryn Ptak.

During an exclusive interview with Scripps News, Ptak acknowledged the severity of the staffing crisis.

"Our workforce usually has about 18 months before they leave to find another job," Ptak said. "And so, we have taken some steps to try and correct that, like a step increase, you know, pay increase at 18 months to get people to stay. We've tried a number of different things."

Since ABC15 launched its investigation into DCS, the station has received dozens of tips from current and former workers describing how turnover hurts their ability to keep on top of cases and investigations, and keep kids safe.

The staffing issues may have played a role in high-profile cases like that of Rebekah Baptiste. Her father and his girlfriend are charged with her murder. In police interviews, they claimed, "There were at least five assigned case workers or case managers from DCS assigned to their family," records show.

They also told police they were "under the watch of DCS for about three to four years."

The Department of Child Safety has not yet provided answers about the number of people who worked on the Baptiste case and in what capacity.

Ptak said the challenges go beyond compensation.

"The work is hard. And quite frankly, people say, you know, the pay isn't good, but it's not just pay, it's pay for the way they're treated. Right? I don't make enough money to do this or to be treated like this," Ptak said. "And so, I am trying to help rework some of that narrative."

ABC15 will continue to investigate DCS turnover and staffing as part of its ongoing series "DCS: State of Failure."

