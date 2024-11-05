Amazon starts drone delivery in West Phoenix

TOLLESON, AZ — People in parts of the West Valley may have to look up for their next Amazon delivery.

The e-commerce giant announced Tuesday it is launching drone delivery service in and around its Tolleson site.

The company says customers who live near the Tolleson site and purchase an eligible item that weighs five pounds or less could have it delivered by drone in under an hour.

Amazon officials say Valley customers will have access to over 50,000 everyday essentials like household products and office / tech supplies eligible for drone delivery.

The drones have received FAA approval to begin customer deliveries.

They say the approval includes the ability to fly "beyond visual line of sight" thanks to an on-board detect and avoid system the drones have.

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix Metro Area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, earlier this year. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

