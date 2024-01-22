Cactus plane welcomed Lindbergh to Tucson in 1927

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona has a long an illustrious aviation history. But you may not know about Tucson's connection to Charles Lindbergh, or the unusual gift he was given on his visit here nearly a century ago.

Here's what make the story of the Spirit of Tucson Absolutely Arizona.

"He made it. Charles A. Lindbergh—Lucky Lindy as they call him—landed at Le Bourget Airport Paris at 5:24 this afternoon."

Charles Lindbergh became world famous after his 1927 solo flight across the Atlantic. Two weeks later, a ticker tape parade in New York City drew more than 4 million people.



He then set off on a 48 state tour, flying his Spirit of St. Louis, to prove airplane travel was safe.

On September 23, 1927, Lindbergh landed in Tucson, his touchdown captured on silent film.

He came to Tucson to dedicate the new Davis-Monthan Municipal Airfield. Newspaper reports say 20,000 people greeted Lindbergh.

There was also a commemorative gift waiting for him. As Hal Burns III showed me in photos, his grandfather Hal Burns Sr. made a Tucson-themed surprise for Lindbergh: A life-size replica of the Spirit of St. Louis made entirely of cactus.

Burns Family A model plane fashioned entirely out of saguaro ribs, ocotillo and other local cacti met Lindbergh when he landed in Tucson in 1927.

"He wanted something special for Charles Lindbergh flying to Tucson, It was a big deal."

A Tucson florist and WWI veteran, Hal Sr. owned his own flower shop near downtown.

Burns Family Downtown Tucson florist Hal Burns first came to Tucson after serving in World War I and developing tuberculosis. Doctors told him he had six months to live, and moved to Southern Arizona for the dry heat. Burns lived until he was 86.

After landing, Lindbergh took a moment to walk over and inspect the cactus plane dubbed the Spirit of Tucson.

According to Hal Sr.'s own writings, Lindy said to him "surely you don't want me to get in that."

Hal Sr. posed with Lindbergh and several Tucson dignitaries in front of the cactus creation. It took him a week to construct the cactus plane at what was then the world's largest municipal airfield.

Burns Family Charles Lindbergh poses at Davis-Monthan in front of the "Spirit of Tucson" cactus plane, created by florist Hal Burns.

"He made it out of saguaro ribs, he had ocotillo along the body," says Hal Sr.'s granddaaughter Liz Thompson. "I know he used a barrel (cactus) for the nose and prickly pears for the propeller."

Thompson also points out the cactus flowers arranged to say "Spirit of Tucson". She says constructing the cactus plane took a toll on her grandfathers hands.

"I know he said he got stuck plenty. I'm sure he used some sort of gloves but I'm not sure I don't know what they were," Thompson said.

Following the cactus plane presentation, Lindbergh rode in a car to the University of Arizona to give a speech.

He posed for a photo with four women, including the mother of Oscar Monthan, one of the Airfield's namesakes.

After spending the night at the Santa Rita Hotel, Lindbergh flew out of Tucson. His next stop: Lorsdburg, New Mexico.



As for the Spirit of Tucson cactus plane:

Hal: "It was dismantled, it was dismantled."



Pat: "That's a shame, but I guess—what are you going to do with it, right?"



Hal: "Right."

But the spirit of the Spirit of Tucson cactus plane lives on—and so does the Absolutely Arizona history of Charles Lindbergh's visit here nearly a century ago.