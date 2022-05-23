KGUN 9 announces new 4 PM newscast with Anchor Denelle Confair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 6th, Denelle Confair will anchor a new newscast airing weekdays at 4 PM on KGUN-TV.
Cuyler Diggs is joining Denelle on the 4 PM newscasts with your southern Arizona weather forecasts.
The show will also stream live at kgun9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App and through the KGUN 9 app on streaming devices like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and more.
Additional programming changes on KGUN-TV and KWBA-TV will accompany the premiere.
EFFECTIVE JUNE 6TH
KGUN
- 3 PM - The List
- 3:30 PM - Right This Minute
- 4 PM - Local News with Denelle Confair
KWBA
- 3 PM - Ellen (*Ellen moves from KGUN to KWBA)
KGUN 9 News at 4 PM