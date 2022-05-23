Watch
About Us

Actions

KGUN 9 announces new 4 PM newscast with Anchor Denelle Confair

Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs will handle weather
Posted: 11:43 AM, May 23, 2022
Updated: 2022-05-23 15:24:50-04
Tea Time Newscast on KGUN 9
KGUN
Denelle Confair will anchor a new newscast airing weekdays at 4 PM on KGUN-TV. Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs will have weather and the show will stream live at kgun9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App and in the KGUN 9 app on streaming devices like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and more.
Tea Time Newscast on KGUN 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 6th, Denelle Confair will anchor a new newscast airing weekdays at 4 PM on KGUN-TV.

Cuyler Diggs is joining Denelle on the 4 PM newscasts with your southern Arizona weather forecasts.

The show will also stream live at kgun9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App and through the KGUN 9 app on streaming devices like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and more.

Additional programming changes on KGUN-TV and KWBA-TV will accompany the premiere.

EFFECTIVE JUNE 6TH

KGUN

  • 3 PM - The List
  • 3:30 PM - Right This Minute
  • 4 PM - Local News with Denelle Confair

KWBA

  • 3 PM - Ellen (*Ellen moves from KGUN to KWBA)
KGUN 9 News at 4 PM