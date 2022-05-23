KGUN 9 announces new 4 PM newscast with Anchor Denelle Confair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 6th, Denelle Confair will anchor a new newscast airing weekdays at 4 PM on KGUN-TV.

Cuyler Diggs is joining Denelle on the 4 PM newscasts with your southern Arizona weather forecasts.

The show will also stream live at kgun9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App and through the KGUN 9 app on streaming devices like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and more.

Additional programming changes on KGUN-TV and KWBA-TV will accompany the premiere.

EFFECTIVE JUNE 6TH

KGUN



3 PM - The List

3:30 PM - Right This Minute

4 PM - Local News with Denelle Confair

KWBA



3 PM - Ellen (*Ellen moves from KGUN to KWBA)