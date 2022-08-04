12 inches of running water in Cochise County

COCHISE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near Dragoon Road and Texas Canyon Road off the I-10, there is 12 inches of flowing water crossing the road.

The severe weather in Cochise County has caused power outages and road closures.

According to the APS Outage Map, more than 1,100 customers were impacted near Tombstone.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook over night that in Cochise County, Davis Road is closed due to flooding from frontier all the way to Highway 80.

The severe thunderstorms brought up to two inches of rain across southern and central Cochise County including Bisbee and Tombstone.