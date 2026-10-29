1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-10 overpass

TUCSON — Ruthrauff Road is closed in both directions at Interstate 10 early Thursday morning due to a crash on the overpass.

Both I-10 on-ramps were closed, officials say.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two vehicles involved in a crash.

Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a 2012 Toyota Yaris.

Detectives believe speed and impairment may have been factors in this crash.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 22-year-old Lucas Cleveland, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.