1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-10 overpass

TUCSON — Ruthrauff Road is closed in both directions at Interstate 10 early Thursday morning due to a crash on the overpass.
Both I-10 on-ramps were closed, officials say.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two vehicles involved in a crash.
Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a 2012 Toyota Yaris.
Detectives believe speed and impairment may have been factors in this crash.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 22-year-old Lucas Cleveland, was pronounced dead on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.