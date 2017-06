TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two hikers were rescued from Sabino Canyon Sunday.

According to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, the hikers were rescued due to dehydration.

One rescue was at Seven Falls and the other was at Bear Canyon Trailhead.

SARA says it has responded to 61 hiker calls this year.

County officials say every summer about 300 people end up in the ER with heat-related illnesses.

