Tucson dermatologist offering free skin cancer screenings

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona is offering free skin cancer screenings for the public.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Chris Weyer will be conducting the screenings that will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 16.

These screenings are part of a national campaign to encourage early detection and focus on skin cancer prevention.

As a Tucson native, I know first-hand about the sun’s damaging rays especially here in Southern Arizona, said Dr. Weyer. The key to successfully treating skin cancer is early detection, yet less than one-third of Americans currently examine their skin for signs of melanoma; more than half of Americans don’t know the signs of melanoma. Our hope is that by offering free screenings and education to the public, we will make a meaningful impact in Southern Arizona. When treated in its earliest stages, melanoma can be cured. If it’s not treated early, the disease can spread quickly to other parts of the body and become fatal. We remind patients to do self-examinations monthly, but strongly encourage them to be seen once a year by a dermatologist who has been well-trained in what to look for.

Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona is located at 698 E. Wetmore Road, Suite 310. Patients looking to reserve a spot can call (520)-207-3100.