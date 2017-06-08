Fair
HI: -°
LO: 73°
The Smith Fire reported at 2:30 p.m., has burned a total of 200 acres.
SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A new wildfire has started burning in Cochise County.
The Smith Fire reported at 2:30 p.m., has burned a total of 1,200 acres.
The fire is burning about seven miles northeast of Sonoita in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.
#SmithFire is now on @inciweb https://t.co/v4NLFe9YXv #AZFire— wildlandfireAZ (@wildlandfireAZ) June 7, 2017
#SmithFire is now on @inciweb https://t.co/v4NLFe9YXv #AZFire
There is approximately 80 personnel working on the fire. Forward progress of the fire has stopped.
UPDATE: SR 82 is open in both directions east of Sonoita. #AZTraffic https://t.co/mjvzGE2gUu— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017
UPDATE: SR 82 is open in both directions east of Sonoita. #AZTraffic https://t.co/mjvzGE2gUu