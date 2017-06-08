Smith Fire in Cochise County has burned 1,200 acres

Ina Ronquillo
3:34 PM, Jun 7, 2017
4 hours ago

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Sonoita-Elgin Fire District

SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A new wildfire has started burning in Cochise County.

The Smith Fire reported at 2:30 p.m., has burned a total of 1,200 acres.

The fire is burning about seven miles northeast of Sonoita in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.

 

 

There is approximately 80 personnel working on the fire. Forward progress of the fire has stopped. 

 

 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
 

