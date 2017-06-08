SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A new wildfire has started burning in Cochise County.

The Smith Fire reported at 2:30 p.m., has burned a total of 1,200 acres.

The fire is burning about seven miles northeast of Sonoita in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.

There is approximately 80 personnel working on the fire. Forward progress of the fire has stopped.

UPDATE: SR 82 is open in both directions east of Sonoita. #AZTraffic https://t.co/mjvzGE2gUu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.