Murdered teen's mother divorcing the man charged with killing her

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The mother of murdered teen Jayden Glomb is divorcing the man charged with killing the teen.

Jessica Lelevier is divorcing Jayden's stepfather Joshua Lelevier.

Most of the divorce documents are sealed and because Arizona is a no-fault divorce state spouses do not have to say why they want to divorce.



Jayden Glomb's body was found near a construction site about two miles from the family home.



Tucson Police cited several examples of suspicious behavior when they charged Joshua Lelevier.



They say blood matching Jayden Glomb was found in a family car.