Lizard Fire causes 200 to evacuate in Dragoon

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is assisting with the Lizard Fire that's burning in the Coronado National Forest.

Five hot shot teams and 10 engines are responding. In total, 100 firefighters are at the scene.

Fifty personnel are fighting the wildfire. Two homes and a few shed structures have been damaged.

The fire was started by lightning and has grown to 3,500 acres as of Thursday afternoon according to Lizard Fire Public Information Officer Gerry Perry.

About 200 Dragoon residents have evacuated. Those affected can call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500 for hotel vouchers.

HAPPENING NOW: Lizard Fire in Dragoon has burned 1500-2,000 acres. 100 firefighters working overnight to keep flames away from homes. pic.twitter.com/FwY9YQwTEG — Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) June 8, 2017

DFFM sending 2 strike teams for a total of 10 engines - 50 personnel to assist @CoronadoNF on the #LizardFire down south.— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 8, 2017

According to Carol Capas, with the Cochise County Sheriffs Department, the American Red cross has not set up a shelter for those evacuated. However, evacuees stayed with friends and family.

The Red Cross gave hotel vouchers for evacuees who had nowhere to stay.

A command center has been set up at the Dragoon Post Office, 4752 Dragoon Rd.

Pre-evacuations have been given to all residents on the Northside of Dragoon, AZ.

A second fire is burning on the back side of the Pedregosa Mountains.

Capas says, officials believe these two fires may converge but it's too early to tell.