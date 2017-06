TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in a robbery case thanks to an 88-CRIME tip.

Deputy Code Gress says that on June 5, detectives followed-up on a tip from a strong-arm robbery at the Walmar t on 2823 West Valencia Road on May 18.

Erik Villegas, 19, who was already at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, was charged with one count of robbery.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the public for providing the information that led to Villegas' arrest.