You can get paid $5,000 to eat cereal for dinner

If you’re having trouble coming up with dinner ideas after a long workday, Kellogg’s is offering up some serious cash if you’re willing to have breakfast for dinner. Specifically: a bowl (or two) of cereal.

Now through National Breakfast Day on Sept. 26, Kellogg’s is looking for five people willing to share how they enjoy having cereal for dinner. In exchange, they’ll award each winner $5,000, plus a year’s supply of Kellogg’s cereals, like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats.

For a chance to win, simply make a post on Instagram explaining why you love cereal for dinner. You’ll need to use #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry and make sure your Instagram is public so that Kellogg’s can see your post.

One winner will be chosen each week, with the pool of entries restarting after each winner is chosen. You can enter once daily for each day of the contest. You’ll have to make a new post each time, but your odds of winning increase with every post.

Kellogg Company

Why cereal for dinner? Kellogg’s says their cereals provide essential nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, and are an easy, inexpensive dinner, with a serving of cereal, milk and fruit coming out to about $1 depending on prices where you live.

“Cereal for dinner is a low-prep, low-mess and low-price meal option, so you can spend less time cooking and cleaning and more quality time with your loved ones every week,” Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a press release.

There is no purchase necessary, and your Instagram photo can be of your family enjoying any dinner, cereal or otherwise. The photo just has to be of you and your family eating dinner.

You can read the official rules on Kellogg’s website.

Have you ever had cereal for dinner?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.