Woman rescued from mountain at Thunderbird Conservation Park

GLENDALE, AZ — A woman was rescued off a mountain at Thunderbird Conservation Park in Glendale Saturday morning.

Glendale Fire officials say they got the call just before 10:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman in her 20s having trouble breathing. She was brought down the mountain and transported to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Authorities say when they got to the scene, the outside temperature was 102 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of the Valley through 8 p.m. Sunday.