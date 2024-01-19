‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ revival in the works with Selena Gomez and David Henrie

The Russos are returning! “Wizards of Waverly Place” is coming back to television.

The Disney Channel series aired from 2007 to 2012. The show turned Selena Gomez into a household name, with the star playing the role of Alex Russo, a wizard-in-training living in Manhattan.

Gomez recently announced that she would be playing the part of Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the singer, and she also plays Mabel Mora on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” And that’s not all: Gomez also has a Food Network show in the works in 2024 where she’ll travel to cook with chefs in their kitchens.

However, despite her busy schedule, Gomez will be part of the “Wizards of Waverly Place” revival. She will serve as one of the executive producers, and she will also appear in the show’s pilot. In a recent Instagram story, Gomez herself confirmed the big news and said that she is very excited about the project.

Her on-screen brother, David Henrie, shared the news of the Russo siblings’ return on social media (Henrie will also serve as one of the show’s executive producers), declaring, “2024, the year magic comes back!”

2024, the year magic comes back!

Breaking the news, Deadline reported that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” reboot will feature Henrie as a series regular and will also feature new faces, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos and Alkaio Thiele.

Gomez is a multi-talented artist who also provided music for the “Wizards of Waverly Place” soundtrack with songs like “Disappear,” “Magic” and the show’s theme song, “Everything is Not What it Seems.” (Billie Eilish famously told Rolling Stone that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” theme song inspired her 2019 banger “Bad Guy.”)

So could it be that the show’s revival means that Gomez will also release new tracks for an upcoming soundtrack? Let’s hope so! In an interview with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the “Smartless” podcast, Gomez announced that she may only record one more album (her last album, “Rare,” was released in 2020).

Why not both? The hosts pointed out that Gomez could also sing and act, but the 31-year-old had the perfect rebuttal to that.

“You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

At least we still have an album coming our way shortly. In December, Gomez told fans on social media that her latest record will be released in two months, which means that it might come out as soon as February. Few other details are available, but if her first single, “Single Soon,” is the album’s vibe, it will be the perfect music for spring break.

'Wizards Of Waverly Place' revival in the works with Selena Gomez and David Henrie

