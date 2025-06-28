Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yucca Fire near Sonoita closes northbound lanes on Highway 83

Forward progress stopped
The wildfire near Sonoita burned about 4.3 acres Friday.
Forward progress stopped in Yucca Fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Forward progress has now been stopped on the Yucca Fire this evening, after it burned about five acres near Sonoita Friday.

Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief Marc Meredith told KGUN 9 Friday that the northbound lanes of Highway 83 were shut down as a result of the fire activity, with officials conducting one-lane alternating traffic near the fire.

f3bba4af-e21e-438d-8db6-5cfac71246d8.jpg
Yucca Fire

Meredith says wind and grass are fueling the wildfire.

KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs has a look at the wildfire conditions around Southern Arizona:

Wildfire danger in Southern Arizona

The cause is under investigation.

