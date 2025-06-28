Yucca Fire near Sonoita closes northbound lanes on Highway 83

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Forward progress has now been stopped on the Yucca Fire this evening, after it burned about five acres near Sonoita Friday.

Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief Marc Meredith told KGUN 9 Friday that the northbound lanes of Highway 83 were shut down as a result of the fire activity, with officials conducting one-lane alternating traffic near the fire.

Sonoita-Elgin Fire District Yucca Fire

Meredith says wind and grass are fueling the wildfire.

KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs has a look at the wildfire conditions around Southern Arizona:

Wildfire danger in Southern Arizona

The cause is under investigation.