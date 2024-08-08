Residents outside of Yarnell under GO evacuation status due to Farm Fire

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Some residents outside of Yarnell have been given GO evacuation orders due to the Farm Fire.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is evacuating residents along Iron Horse Road, Kirkland. Residents in the surrounding area are on READY status and should be prepared to leave at any time.

🔥 Arizona Forestry responding to the #FarmFire estimated at approximately 40 acres and spreading. The state is working closely with multiple fire districts and is sending overhead and a handcrew.



🟢 @YavapaiSheriff is currently notifying residents off Iron Horse Road of a… pic.twitter.com/kCTJPZa6aR — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) August 8, 2024

State forestry officials say the fire is estimated to be 40 acres and spreading.

It is unknown what sparked the fire or when the fire began.

The fire is currently burning approximately 30 miles north of Yarnell.