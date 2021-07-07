Prescott National Forest ends closure barring public entry

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Prescott National Forest on Wednesday joined four other national forests in Arizona in lifting closures that generally barred public entry.

The closures were implemented previously due to heightened wildfire danger that since has decreased due to recent precipitation. As with other forests, Prescott National Forest officials said in a statement that fire restrictions on campfires and other activity as well as area closures for specific fires remained in effect.

The Apache-Sitgreaves and Tonto forests announced Tuesday they would reopen Wednesday. The Coconino and Kaibab forests reopened Tuesday.

