Jacobson Fire ignites in Turkey Flat area of Mount Graham

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ — A new wildfire, now dubbed the Jacobson Fire, broke out around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, May 26 in the Turkey Flat area of Mount Graham.

As of 9 a.m. on May 27, the blaze has consumed an estimated 6 to 8 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Coronado National Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire officials called in a Type 3 Incident Management Team and actively deployed additional firefighting resources. The initial response includes four hotshot crews, one Department of Corrections crew and local fire units.

Two Type 1 helicopters are en route to conduct water bucket drops, while Very Large Airtankers (VLATs) and Large Airtankers (LATs) are scheduled to begin retardant drops on Tuesday, May 27 to slow the fire’s spread.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area due to increased fire activity and heavy equipment traffic.

Additionally, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is now in effect over the fire area for unauthorized drone or aircraft activity.

KGUN9 will continue to monitor the Jacobson Fire closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.

