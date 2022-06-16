Gov. Doug Ducey declares state of emergency amid Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff.

As of Thursday, the Pipeline Fire has burned nearly 25,000 acres. The nearby Haywire Fire has burned thousands of additional acres. The scene is near the Tunnel Fire burn scar, causing concern for monsoon flooding.

The declaration will allow the community to get additional support and resources as needed to respond to the fires.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey in a press release. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”

Governor's Office

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions beginning Friday morning.