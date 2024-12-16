Fire crews battling Horton Fire northeast of Payson

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Fire crews are battling the newly-sparked Horton Fire about 18 miles northeast of Payson.

The fire has currently burned about 220 acres.

Fire crews from the Tonto and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are fighting the blaze that was first spotted Saturday night off of Horton Creek Trail 292 in Horton Creek Canyon.

Officials say the public should avoid trails 292, 285 and the Highline Trail.

UPDATE: The #HortonFire is 220 aces. Crews worked on containment lines w/fire slowly backing & creeping. Fire reached FR 300. The public should avoid trails 292, 285 & the Highline Trail. Smoke is visible from SR 260 & the Tonto Creek corridor. 41 firefighters assigned. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/lKdQnh9JWc — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) December 16, 2024

Smoke can reportedly be seen from State Route 260 and the Tonto Creek corridor.

There are no reported evacuations at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.