DEVELOPING: Wildfire starts on Mt. Lemmon

Mt Lemmon Fire
Tumamoc Camera
Mt Lemmon Fire
Posted at 3:53 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 06:53:25-04

Southern Arizonans waking up Tuesday may notice a crescent-shaped fire burning along the Catalina Mountains, near the face of Mt. Lemmon.

KGUN9 has received pictures and seen the fire grow since 3 A.M. Jun. 20. The Good Morning Tucson team has reached out to the Coronado National Forest and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to confirm the fire's size and start-time.

We will update this article and provide real-time updates on air. Three years ago this month, the Bighorn Fire was sparked by a lightning strike. That blaze grew to 119,000 acres and took over six months to contain.

