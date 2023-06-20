DEVELOPING: Wildfire starts on Mt. Lemmon

Southern Arizonans waking up Tuesday may notice a crescent-shaped fire burning along the Catalina Mountains, near the face of Mt. Lemmon.

KGUN9 has received pictures and seen the fire grow since 3 A.M. Jun. 20. The Good Morning Tucson team has reached out to the Coronado National Forest and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to confirm the fire's size and start-time.

We will update this article and provide real-time updates on air. Three years ago this month, the Bighorn Fire was sparked by a lightning strike. That blaze grew to 119,000 acres and took over six months to contain.