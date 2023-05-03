Crews working San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are working to contain the San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, May 3.
The fire is currently around 200 acres, according to Fry Fire District, about two miles from the Esacpule Community, which is in 'Ready' status, in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.
Fry Fire District reports Highway 90 at the San Pedro House is restricted to one late as of about 1 p.m. to provide a safe barrier for crews working the wildfire.
Officials on the scene told KGUN 9 that the fire's forward progress is stopped but crews will continue to work in the area.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire began near the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
GID - New start confirmed #SanPedroFire. Helicopter and ground firefighting resources are responding. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/DH4qkGqMo2— Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) May 3, 2023
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube