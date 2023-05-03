Watch Now
Crews working San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista

Bureau of Land Management: Fire is 200 acres with forward progress stopped
Fry Fire District
Crews provide air support for the San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista Wednesday, May 3.
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 16:49:34-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are working to contain the San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, May 3.

The fire is currently around 200 acres, according to Fry Fire District, about two miles from the Esacpule Community, which is in 'Ready' status, in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.

Fry Fire District reports Highway 90 at the San Pedro House is restricted to one late as of about 1 p.m. to provide a safe barrier for crews working the wildfire.

Officials on the scene told KGUN 9 that the fire's forward progress is stopped but crews will continue to work in the area.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire began near the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

