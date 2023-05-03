Crews working San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are working to contain the San Pedro Fire near Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, May 3.

The fire is currently around 200 acres, according to Fry Fire District, about two miles from the Esacpule Community, which is in 'Ready' status, in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.

Fry Fire District reports Highway 90 at the San Pedro House is restricted to one late as of about 1 p.m. to provide a safe barrier for crews working the wildfire.

Officials on the scene told KGUN 9 that the fire's forward progress is stopped but crews will continue to work in the area.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire began near the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.