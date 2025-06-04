Crews working on a fire near Huachuca Mountains

Fire crews are working on a fire on the west side of the Huachuca Mountains within the Miller Peak Wilderness near Scotia Canyon.

The Parker Fire is currently at 10 acres and 0% contained.

For the safety of yourself and the firefighters, please avoid the area as there will be additional fire traffic. According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire started at 3:29 p.m..

The fire is currently back down the hillside in steep terrain. Two helicopters are working the fire with water bucket drops while resources are hiking in to help support the work on the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.