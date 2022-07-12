Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battling a wildfire near Beaver Creek Wilderness area

Wildfires-Forest Closures
Felicia Fonseca/AP
A sign warning of the closure of the national forest surrounding Flagstaff, Ariz., hangs on barbed wire fence on Wednesday June 23, 2021. The Coconino National Forest is one of a handful of forests in Arizona that closed this week amid high fire danger and as resources are stretched thin with blazes burning across the state. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Wildfires-Forest Closures
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 19:59:30-04

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Crews were battling a wildfire Tuesday afternoon that broke out north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona.

Coconino National Forest officials said the wildfire was reported just before 11 a.m. and the cause was under investigation.

They said the wildfire was estimated at more than 70 acres and moving in a north-northeast direction, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Forest officials said two hotshot crews were at the scene along with two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one fire engine.

They said scattered thunderstorms in the area were causing erratic winds which will affect fire behavior and direction as well as air and ground resources.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰