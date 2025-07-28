Containment drops as Dragon Bravo Fire grows to 55,000 acres, White Sage Fire continues to burn

JACOB LAKE, AZ — Almost one month since the blaze began, containment has dropped for the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has ballooned to over 55,000 acres as of Monday morning.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, which started on July 4, is burning south of the White Sage Fire area.

Dragon Bravo Fire

It has been reported that dozens of structures have been lost in the fire, including NPS administrative buildings and visitor facilities.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and all staff and residents were successfully evacuated prior to the fire’s escalation.

Dry conditions and harsh winds allowed the fire to grow and push north. Containment dropped from 28% to an estimated 13%.

Grand Canyon National Park officials announced that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place for the South Rim and all other areas of the park, effective immediately.

As part of those restrictions, all wood-burning and charcoal fires, including campfires and charcoal barbecues, are prohibited. The restrictions will be in place until "significant precipitation falls and fire danger levels subside."

Governor Hobbs visited the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 19, meeting with officials and gaining a firsthand look at the damage ahead of talks in D.C.

Governor Hobbs tours Dragon Bravo Fire area

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" evacuation order in the following areas:

North Rim Area

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced that the area around Jacob Lake had been placed back into “READY” evacuation status on July 23.

Joelle Baird/AP In this photo provided by the National Park Service, smoke from wildfires settles over Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Joelle Baird/Grand Canyon National Park)

US Highway 89A reopened to the public as of July 25. Highway 67 toward the Grand Canyon remains closed, fire officials say.

White Sage Fire

Crews are making containment progress on the White Sage Fire, which is burning in northern Arizona near the destructive Dragon Bravo Fire.

The White Sage Fire is burning near Jacob Lake and Fredonia, near U.S. Highway 89A. It is believed to have been caused by lightning on July 9.

It is estimated to be more than 59,065 acres with 83% containment, according to the latest data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Joe Rondone/AP A view of the remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge during Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' aerial tour of the wildfire damage along the canyon's North Rim, Ariz., Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

If you're looking for a way to help the community impacted by the fires, the Grand Canyon Conservancy is accepting donations.