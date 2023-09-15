Bolt Wildfire burning in remote area of Rincon Mountains estimated at 75 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire estimated at 75 acres is burning in the Rincon Mountains, according to Coronado National Forest.

Named the Bolt Fire, forest service spokespeople say it began Thursday, Sept. 14 and grew moderately overnight. Fire personnel are on scene in the remote area where the fire is located, and will continue to work on containment throughout the day from the air and ground as light winds are expected.

The fire is currently at 0% containment.

Smoke can be seen from parts of the Tucson metro area and the Catalina Highway. The U.S. Forest Service says the Bolt Fire is located in a remote area, with no road closures or properties currently at risk.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.