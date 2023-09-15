Watch Now
Bolt Wildfire burning in remote area of Rincon Mountains estimated at 75 acres

U.S. Forest Service: No closures or property risks at this time
U.S. Forest Service | Santa Catalina Ranger District
Coronado National Forest is monitoring Bolt Wildfire in the Rincons, which began burning Thursday, Sept. 14.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 15:39:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire estimated at 75 acres is burning in the Rincon Mountains, according to Coronado National Forest.

Named the Bolt Fire, forest service spokespeople say it began Thursday, Sept. 14 and grew moderately overnight. Fire personnel are on scene in the remote area where the fire is located, and will continue to work on containment throughout the day from the air and ground as light winds are expected.

The fire is currently at 0% containment.

Smoke can be seen from parts of the Tucson metro area and the Catalina Highway. The U.S. Forest Service says the Bolt Fire is located in a remote area, with no road closures or properties currently at risk.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

