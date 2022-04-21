Arizona governor declares state of emergency to help efforts in Tunnel Fire

On Thursday, Governor Ducey declared a state of emergency for Coconino County in response to the Tunnel Fire burning in northern Arizona.

The announcement is in response to the fire that started burning Sunday outside Flagstaff, destroying homes and burning over 20,000 acres.

We are declaring a state of emergency for the #TunnelFire in Coconino County. Our team is on the ground working with first responders to address this fast-moving blaze and keep Arizonans safe. https://t.co/FqDAlYdHOc 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) April 21, 2022

More than 750 homes have been evacuated because of the fire as well as 1,000 animals, according to forest officials.

Take a look at the map below for Tunnel Fire burn areas and approximate evacuation zones.