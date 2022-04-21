Watch
Arizona governor declares state of emergency to help efforts in Tunnel Fire

The Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff is burning for a fifth day.
Tunnel Fire rips through northern Arizona
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 21, 2022
On Thursday, Governor Ducey declared a state of emergency for Coconino County in response to the Tunnel Fire burning in northern Arizona.

The announcement is in response to the fire that started burning Sunday outside Flagstaff, destroying homes and burning over 20,000 acres.

More than 750 homes have been evacuated because of the fire as well as 1,000 animals, according to forest officials.

Take a look at the map below for Tunnel Fire burn areas and approximate evacuation zones.

