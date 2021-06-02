The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day began in 2015 as an annual birthday celebration for the company. Shoppers take advantage of massive site-wide deals, which are hinted at in advance or simply announced on the big day.

During Amazon’s Prime Day sales, you can typically find discounts on tech, electronics, kitchen items and more.

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the types of deals you can expect.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21-22. As with the past few years, the sale will run over the course of two days.

Adobe

How Do You Shop On Amazon Prime Day?

Like the name suggests, shoppers have to be members of the Amazon Prime service, which costs $119 annually.

Membership to Amazon Prime comes with free two-day shipping, streaming of movies and TV shows on Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods and lots of other benefits.

What Prime Day Deals Can Can We Expect For 2021?

Amazon Prime Day traditionally features discounts on tech gadgets, hardware, kitchen supplies — among thousands of other deals. Here are some of the top deals expected for 2021:

Amazon products such as Alexa, Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire sticks and tablets are good bets for discounts.

You can also expect Amazon to drop prices on TVs, video games and video game consoles.

If you’re already thinking about back-to-school shopping, you may be able to snag good laptop deals — including deals on MacBooks.

Instant Pots are almost always on sale — and almost always a top-seller. It would be reasonable to guess that there might similar deals on pressure cookers this year.

Select skin care, beauty products and fragrances will be discounted on Amazon Prime Day. Keep your eyes peeled for discounts on hair dryers, flat irons and makeup brushes.

How To Prepare For Amazon Prime Day

If you’re planning to do a little retail therapy for Amazon Prime Day, make sure that you have the free Amazon app downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, so you can grab a deal on the go.

If you’re not already an annual member of Amazon Prime, you can purchase a one-month membership for $13.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.