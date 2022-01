TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

East winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Locations affected are Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Alter Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, and Upper Gila River Valley.

Gusty Winds may blow around unsecured objects.

