Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms through Sunday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system continues to move its way through Southern Arizona bringing substantial moisture increase with it.

A flood watch remains in effect until this evening. The first watch for areas west of Three Points extending to Ajo will expire at 5:00 p.m.

While the flood watch for Tucson and areas to the east reaching into Cochise County near Pearce will expire at 11:00 p.m.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist through Sunday afternoon into the evening for areas under the flood watch expiring at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Wind speeds for Tucson and areas east of it will continue to fall between 15 and 25 miles per hour into the night before things subside.

