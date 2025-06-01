Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms through Sunday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system continues to move its way through Southern Arizona bringing substantial moisture increase with it.
A flood watch remains in effect until this evening. The first watch for areas west of Three Points extending to Ajo will expire at 5:00 p.m.
While the flood watch for Tucson and areas to the east reaching into Cochise County near Pearce will expire at 11:00 p.m.
Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist through Sunday afternoon into the evening for areas under the flood watch expiring at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.
Wind speeds for Tucson and areas east of it will continue to fall between 15 and 25 miles per hour into the night before things subside.
