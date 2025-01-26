Watch Now
Weather system could bring valley rain, mountain snow this week

Morning lows across Pima County in the 30s to 40s. Highs for much of Southern Arizona on Monday will reach the low 60s for most.
TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Another cold morning start is expected on Monday for metro Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Any areas experiencing freezing temperatures Monday morning will be mainly in Cochise County with areas like Wilcox and Benson seeing lows in the mid-20s.

A weather system moving in from California will being windy conditions on Monday and precipitation chances, mainly on Wednesday.

Both rain and snow are possible, with any snow being in the mountains. Upwards of 6 inches could fall in these areas.

