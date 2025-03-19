Warm weather continues to dominate Southern Arizona as Spring arrives

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Things are warming up throughout the remainder of the week across much of Southern Arizona.

Morning, however, still looks to continue feeling like winter across the region. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 43 degrees. Most of Pima County will hover in the 40s to start the day. Many cities across Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties could see more freezing temperatures once again. Areas like Benson, Douglas and Wilcox will wake up to sub-32 degree temperatures.

Just about all of Southern Arizona will reach at least 70 degrees on Thursday with Tucson’s high at 82 degrees.

Across Cochise County, daytime highs look to fall in the mid-70s.

Near-record-setting temperatures are possible early next week as areas could see daytime highs reach the 90s.

