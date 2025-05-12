Watch Now
Warm trend continues to begin new week across Southern Arizona

Lows on Monday will be relatively warm across the region with Tucson's overnight low at 71 degrees. Tucson is expected to flirt with reaching the century mark with a daytime high of 99 degrees.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will be well above normal through Monday, cooling to below normal levels mid to late next week.

Breezy to windy southwest winds Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Lows on Monday will be relatively warm across the region with Tucson's overnight low at 71 degrees. Lows 70s will be the case for most of Pima County. Others will see overnight lows in the 60s.

Tucson is expected to flirt with reaching the century mark with a daytime high of 99 degrees. This will be the case for many areas expected to reach the upper-90s on Monday.
