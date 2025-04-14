Warm temps continue to start the week, then cooler temps this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm with above-normal temperatures will continue throughout the coming week, with periods of afternoon breeziness.

A weather system moving into the Desert Southwest late in the week into next weekend will provide cooler afternoon temperatures and even a slight chance of light precipitation.

Lows across Pima County on Monday will fall somewhere in the 60s for most. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 64 degrees.

Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties will see a mixed back of upper-50s and 60s Monday morning.

Another day of daytime highs reaching the 90s is expected for many across Southern Arizona. Tucson’s daytime is expected to reach 93 degrees. Sierra Vista, and much of Cochise County will reach the mid-80s on Monday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

