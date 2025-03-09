Warm Monday ahead, then rain chances return by midweek for Southern Arizona

A warming trend is expected today through Monday, before active weather returns with systems crossing southern Arizona Tuesday into Wednesday, and again Thursday into Friday.

Breezy conditions with a chance of desert rain and mountain snow will arrive with the system on Tuesday and then greater chances for precipitation come with the following system on Thursday.

Morning lows on Monday will fall somewhere in the 40s for most of Pima County with Tucsons lows around 44 degrees. Cochise County will largely begin the day in the 30s.

Things will warm up with most reaching at least 70 degrees and other areas getting to 80. Tucson’s day time high is forecasted at 81 degrees.

